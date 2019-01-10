Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ban on plastic in Tirupati villages

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a move to strictly enforce the ban on plastics in all panchayats surrounding the sacred ancient temple town, District Collector PS Pradyumna, on Wednesday, ordered the revenue officials to implement the orders strictly from January 26.

Pradyumna conducted a comprehensive meeting with Municipal Commissioner V Vijayarama Rao, TUDA secretary Madhavi Latha, DPO Suresh Kumar, secretaries of several panchayats in Tirupati Rural and Renigunta mandals along with some other related officials.

After reviewing the progress and implementation of plastic ban in Tirupati, the collector decided to implement the ban at all panchayats surrounding the town, such as Tiruchanur, Renigunta, Avilala, Padmavathi Puram, Sai Nagar, Vedanthapuram, Settipalli, Thummalagunta, Perurua and other related villages.

Pradyumna instructed the officials to conduct meetings, awareness programmes, placard processions, distribute notices, promote use  of paper and cloth bags instead of plastic carry bags.“The ban on plastics will be implemented from January 26. It will be implemented strictly in all panchayats. Panchayat secretaries have to focus more on implementation of the ban in their respective areas successfully,” the collector and exhorted them to coordinate well. Pradyumna appointed TUDA secretary K Madhavi Latha as Nodal Officer. TUDA officials and Chamber of Commerce will coordinate with her.

The collector also banned demolition of constructions either old or new without any official permission around Tirupati. All the owners have been instructed to approach the municipal authorities and take their help for carrying out demolitions and dispose the debris in a proper manner. “This is a strict order and there should be no deviation from it. Anybody found violating it, will be punished and all permissions will be cancelled. Besides, he has to face criminal charges,” he said.

The Municipality has made environment-friendly arrangements for proposer disposal of construction debris, and for this the owners have to pay nominal charges than approaching private persons. “No person or tractor owner can dump the debris on the roadside,” the collector warned.

