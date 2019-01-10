Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake farmers obtained loans more than Rs 1 crore with fake documents in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: Huge fraudulence occurred in the guise of farmers' agriculture loans in a local bank here at Rajam. About 17 people of G Sigadam mandal obtained the loans to a total of about Rs 1.05 crore from local HDFC bank. The issue came to light after the bank officials lodged a complaint with local police station about the deceit.

However, bank officials summoned the borrowers demanding the repayment of loans where the borrowers, in turn, had denied the repayment of loans even after receiving demand notices. Suspecting the genuinely bank officials went into the deep about the details of the borrowers and realized that they (bank officials) were cheated in the guise of crop loans.

It was also learnt that the accused borrowers had created the fake pattadar passbooks and obtained a huge amount of loans. How to obtain crop loan? To obtain agriculture loans from any bank, the land must be on the name of the farmer who borrows. Similarly, the Pattadar passbook must have entered into 1B. Adangal copy of the land must also be submitted to the bank to obtain the loan. Moreover, the entry of the land details is must in the web land portal.

Obtaining a loan is not easy simply with fake padded pass book unless all the supportive documents are produced. However, the suspicions are aired about the involvement of bank officials and also revenue officials in the fraudulence. According to Rajam CI Venugopal, a complaint was lodged by the bank officials alleging the loans were obtained by the farmers of Dalem and Rajuvalasa villages of G Sigadam mandal by producing fake Pattadar Passbooks.

As many as 17 people obtained the loans to a total of Rs 10,583,900 from the local HDFC bank. He also said since the complaint was lodged by the bank officials on Wednesday, detailed investigation should be conducted. Almost two years ago, a person obtained huge amount of loan by mortgaging guilt gold ornaments with Kaur Vyshya bank in Rajam. However similar fraudulence with regards to agriculture loans by creating fake documents occurred in Nandigram mandal previously.

