‘Government may issue order for Guntur channel extension’

The long-pending demand for extension of Guntur channel of the Krishna river has gathered momentum as the State may issue a government order in this regard.

By Express News Service

Kolla Rajamohan, president of the Nallamada Rythu Sangam, said Irrigation department officials had approached him a few day ago and had assured that 280 crore would be sanctioned for extension of the channel till Parchuru.

This claim was also corroborated by Parchuru Rythu Sangam leader Pendyala Hanumantha Rao.

Guntur channel

