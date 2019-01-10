Governor ESL Narasimhan questions relevance of namesake PhD degrees

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The University Grants Commission has made PhD mandatory for teaching positions in universities, which in many cases has become (just) a degree. How many PhDs are relevant to society and impact the common man? There is need for revising the quality of PhDs, otherwise it becomes like a BA/BSc/BCom degree,” said ESL Narasimhan, the Governor. He is also the chancellor of Andhra University, which conducted its 85th and 86th convocations here, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Governor asked the AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao to mention in the next convocation report the number of PhDs that really benefitted the society. He said that the quality, type of PhDs and norms determining admissions to the PhDs should be revisited. Addressing the audience, the Governor said that the universities should introduce social responsible concept in education. He opined that today’s education had become a rat race. There is a need to revamp the education system. “Today only students scoring 100 per cent get admission into IITs, which is making students like machines, sending them to tutorials from Class X. In our college days, there were A, A+ grades, now it is only 100%,” he said.

Speaking on the number of students committing suicides, the Governor questioned the need for reorienting the curriculum/ marking and admission systems.“So many IIMs and IITs have been opened, but are we providing quality education? Students should go for higher education and become faculty. It is good that there are private universities emerging in the State, but do not make them like health sector, making government universities irrelevant and corporate ones relevant,” the Governor said.

On technology, the Governor said that artificial intelligence was just artificial, real intelligence was the human brain. “There were days when we used to get inland letters from friends, but now it is imaged in mobile phones. We are losing our human touch,” he said, concluding his address at the convocation.