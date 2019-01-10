Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor ESL Narasimhan questions relevance of namesake PhD degrees

Governor asked the Andhra University vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao to mention in the next convocation report the number of PhDs that really benefitted the society.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Governor-ESL-Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan awarding honorary degree of Doctor of Science to IIT Delhi director Ramgopal Rao during the 85th and 86th convocations of AU on Wednesday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The University Grants Commission has made PhD mandatory for teaching positions in universities, which in many cases has become (just) a degree. How many PhDs are relevant to society and impact the common man? There is need for revising the quality of PhDs, otherwise it becomes like a BA/BSc/BCom degree,” said  ESL Narasimhan, the Governor. He is also the chancellor of Andhra University, which conducted its 85th and 86th convocations here, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Governor asked the AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao to mention in the next convocation report the number of PhDs that really benefitted the society. He said that the quality, type of PhDs and norms determining admissions to the PhDs should be revisited.  Addressing the audience, the Governor said that the universities should introduce social responsible concept in education. He opined that today’s education had become a rat race. There is a need to revamp the education system. “Today only students scoring 100 per cent get admission into IITs, which is making students like machines, sending them to tutorials from Class X. In our college days, there were A, A+  grades, now it is only 100%,” he said.

Speaking on the number of students committing suicides, the Governor questioned the need for reorienting the curriculum/ marking and admission systems.“So many IIMs and IITs have been opened, but are we providing quality education? Students should go for higher education and become faculty. It is good that there are private universities emerging in the State, but do not make them like health sector, making government universities irrelevant and corporate ones relevant,” the Governor said.

On technology, the Governor said that artificial intelligence was just artificial, real intelligence was the human brain. “There were days when we used to get inland letters from friends, but now it is imaged in mobile phones. We are losing our human touch,” he said, concluding his address at the convocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PhD ESL Narasimhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp