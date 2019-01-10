IYR Krishna Rao finds fault with JP panel report, sees hidden agenda behind timing   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has found fault with the report submitted by the experts’ committee led by Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan and said the Centre’s response did not factor in the amount of Rs 85,000 crore claimed as dues from the Centre. Speaking to TNIE, Rao said the timing of the release of the report is most suspicious and it appears that the convener of the experts’ committee is favouring the ruling party.

“Joint Fact-Finding Committee had submitted its report in February last and Narayan came up with his new experts’ committee in March. As the issue was not complicated, they could have submitted the report in April or May, but after sleeping over it all these months, the report was made public a couple of months before elections. Timing of release of the report makes one wonder if there is a hidden agenda,” he said.

The second objection raised by Krishna Rao was how the said amount is classified as ‘dues to the State’ without taking into consideration the response or viewpoint of the Centre.

“Even the report of the JFFC constituted by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, it was only mentioned that Rs 85,000 crore was the amount that needed to be resolved between the Centre and the State and not described as dues. It was Narayan who described it as ‘dues‘ during the press conference. Though I corrected the same, it went unnoticed,” he said.

He said the committee has, nowhere in the report, stressed the need for Special Category Status, but only stated that the State should get Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre. “But, how can that amount be considered as dues to the State? In fact, it should be categorised as the amount not utilised by the State government,” he said.

With regard to the revenue gap, the retired bureaucrat questioned as to why the committee was justifying the State’s viewpoint. He said CAG only certifies deficit and is not qualified to tell what amount can be reimbursed.