Home States Andhra Pradesh

IYR Krishna Rao finds fault with JP panel report, sees hidden agenda behind timing   

Speaking to TNIE, the former chief secretary said the timing of the release of the report is most suspicious and it appears that the convener of the experts’ committee is favouring the ruling party.

Published: 10th January 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has found fault with the report submitted by the experts’ committee led by Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan and said the Centre’s response did not factor in the amount of Rs 85,000 crore claimed as dues from the Centre. Speaking to TNIE, Rao said the timing of the release of the report is most suspicious and it appears that the convener of the experts’ committee is favouring the ruling party.

“Joint Fact-Finding Committee had submitted its report in February last and Narayan came up with his new experts’ committee in March. As the issue was not complicated, they could have submitted the report in April or May, but after sleeping over it all these months, the report was made public a couple of months before elections. Timing of release of the report makes one wonder if there is a hidden agenda,” he said.
The second objection raised by Krishna Rao was how the said amount is classified as ‘dues to the State’ without taking into consideration the response or viewpoint of the Centre.

“Even the report of the JFFC constituted by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, it was only mentioned that Rs 85,000 crore was the amount that needed to be resolved between the Centre and the State and not described as dues. It was Narayan who described it as ‘dues‘ during the press conference. Though I corrected the same, it went unnoticed,” he said.

He said the committee has, nowhere in the report, stressed the need for Special Category Status, but only stated that the State should get Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre. “But, how can that amount be considered as dues to the State? In fact, it should be categorised as the amount not utilised by the State government,” he said.

With regard to the revenue gap, the retired bureaucrat questioned as to why the committee was justifying the State’s viewpoint. He said CAG only certifies deficit and is not qualified to tell what amount can be reimbursed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IYR Krishna Rao Jayaprakash Narayan Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp