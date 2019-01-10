N Chandrababu Naidu blames Jagan Mohan Reddy for unemployment in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has squarely blamed YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the underdevelopment of Prakasam district. He said if not for his corruption, the VANPIC port could have been a game changer in Prakasam and Guntur districts.

Addressing the Janmabhoomi Maa Voooru programme at Revuru village of Gudluru mandal in Prakasam district on Wednesday, Naidu said Jagan had resorted to corruption by misusing office of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy when the latter was the Chief Minister which has rendered an important asset, vital for the development, useless and thus spoiled the lives of industrialists and officers alike.

“Now, to come out of the CBI cases against him, he has become a slave of the BJP-led Centre and is resorting to compromising politics,” he said and observed people have no confidence in the ‘Kodi Kathi Party’, which has lost its credibility. He described Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra as insincere and YSRC chief’s promises immature.

Naidu also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “disregarding” cooperative federalism and said the Supreme Court order reinstating benched CBI director was a slap in the face of the PM and Centre.

Finding fault with lack of cooperation from the Centre, he praised Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan for his report, which says `85,000 crore is due to the State from the Centre. He said even without the cooperation of the Centre, the State government on its own was setting up Rayalaseema Steel Plant (the foundation stone of the same was laid recently), developing Amaravati as one of the Iconic capital cities and has roped in private players for setting up Petrochemical Corridor. He dismissed the argument of ‘Major and Minor’ port and said those being run by the Central government are being described as major and those run by the State are being called minor. The TDP chief lashed out at the Opposition parties for creating hurdles for development. He listed out various development and welfare initiatives

Naidu welcomes quota for upper caste poor

Naidu said TDP welcomes reservation for the economically weaker sections in upper castes, though the Bill for the same was introduced with an eye on elections. However, he said that AP’s demand for Kapu reservation and ST status for Valmikis need to be conceded.

Vision document

On January 11, a vision document about what was done in the last five years by the State government, and what needs to be done in the next five years will be released