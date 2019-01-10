Non-resident Telugus urged to avail government’s special insurance scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to protect and work for the welfare of not only the Telugus living in Andhra Pradesh but also for those living elsewhere in the world.

Unveiling a poster marking the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Wednesday, Naidu said that over eight lakh Telugus living in Gulf countries were facing innumerable difficulties.

“After going through all untoward incidents being faced by Telugus abroad, I assure that the State government, TDP and AP NRT will always be with them in times of need or difficulty,” Naidu said.

Stating that the government was providing free Pravasandhra Bharosa Bheema to take care of the majority of the issues Telugus face in the Gulf countries, he said that TDP government was the first in the entire nation to implement such an insurance available to all Telugus living abroad.

He also appealed to all those living and working in Gulf to subscribe to the insurance policy as early as possible.