Home States Andhra Pradesh

Non-resident Telugus urged to avail government’s special insurance scheme

Unveiling a poster marking the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Wednesday, Naidu said that over eight lakh Telugus living in Gulf countries were facing innumerable difficulties.

Published: 10th January 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to protect and work for the welfare of not only the Telugus living in Andhra Pradesh but also for those living elsewhere in the world.

Unveiling a poster marking the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Wednesday, Naidu said that over eight lakh Telugus living in Gulf countries were facing innumerable difficulties.

“After going through all untoward incidents being faced by Telugus abroad, I assure that the State government, TDP and AP NRT will always be with them in times of need or difficulty,” Naidu said.

Stating that the government was providing free Pravasandhra Bharosa Bheema to take care of the majority of the issues Telugus face in the Gulf countries, he said that TDP government was the first in the entire nation to implement such an insurance available to all Telugus living abroad.

He also appealed to all those living and working in Gulf to subscribe to the insurance policy as early as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Telugus living in Andhra Pradesh Pravasandhra Bharosa Bheema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp