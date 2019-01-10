One dead, 3 hurt as police vehicle rams car on Chittoor-Kadapa highway

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A police patrol vehicle collided head-on with a car on the Chittoor-Kadapa highway on Wednesday, killing its driver instantaneously and injuring SI, head constable and a constable. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

Puthala Pattu SI Mallesh Yadav was sitting in the front seat with the driver, while head constable G Dhanasekhar Naidu and constable S Muni Rathnam were sitting in the back seat. Initially, all the injured were shifted to the Chittoor government hospital. Later, the seriously injured SI and head constable were shifted to Vellore hospital.

It is suspected that the incident had taken place due to over-speeding of the police vehicle. Chittoor district SP Vikrant Patil rushed to the spot and handed over Ashok Kumar’s body and Rs 1 lakh to his wife Shilpa as immediate death relief fund.

The SI and head constable, who is undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore, were given Rs 50,000 each and the constable Rs 10,000.

Additional SPs Krishna Arjuna Rao and E Supraja, Special branch N Subba Rao, Giridhar, Task Force and several other DySPs and CIs are coordinating with the hospital authorities.