Home States Andhra Pradesh

One dead, 3 hurt as police vehicle rams car on Chittoor-Kadapa highway

It is suspected that the incident had taken place due to over-speeding of the police vehicle.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A police patrol vehicle collided head-on with a car on the Chittoor-Kadapa highway on Wednesday, killing its driver instantaneously and injuring SI, head constable and a constable. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

Puthala Pattu SI Mallesh Yadav was sitting in the front seat with the driver, while head constable G Dhanasekhar Naidu and constable S Muni Rathnam were sitting in the back seat. Initially, all the injured were shifted to the Chittoor government hospital. Later, the seriously injured SI and head constable were shifted to Vellore hospital.

It is suspected that the incident had taken place due to over-speeding of the police vehicle. Chittoor district SP Vikrant Patil rushed to the spot and handed over Ashok Kumar’s body and Rs 1 lakh to his wife Shilpa as immediate death relief fund.

The SI and head constable, who is undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore, were given Rs 50,000 each and the constable Rs 10,000.

Additional SPs Krishna Arjuna Rao and E Supraja, Special branch N Subba Rao, Giridhar, Task Force and several other DySPs and CIs are coordinating with the hospital authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp