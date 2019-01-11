Home States Andhra Pradesh

133 out of 255 villages across India for Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas are from Andhra Pradesh

As many as 34 villages from Chittoor, native district of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,  found place in the list

Published: 11th January 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 09:33 AM

Out of the 255 panchayats selected by the Centre under Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas campaign, as many as 133 are from Andhra Pradesh (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another achievement to the State government, out of the 255 panchayats selected by the Centre under Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas campaign, as many as 133 are from the State. Out of the total 2,48,447 panchayats across the nation, the Central teams surveyed 1,72,569 panchayats and selected 255 panchayats based on their infrastructure facilities and future development plans.

As there are a lot of development in our villages such as laying of cement roads, construction of toilets in every household and the subsequent achievement of ODF, maintenance of sanitation, LED street lights and other such works, the Central teams have given better ratings to villages of AP, an official of the Panchayat Raj department told TNIE.

The village development plans were prepared by panchayats after organising Grama Sabhas and inviting the suggestions from the public. Stating that the Centre has initiated the campaign and giving ranking to villages to inculcate competitive spirit among States to focus on development of villages, he said with the State government focusing on transformation of villages, more villages from the State got better ratings.

All the 255 villages got points from 82 to 93 out of 100. As many as 34 villages from Chittoor, native district of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,  found place in the list. While 23 villages from West Godavari are in the list, 15 are from Vizianagaram, 13 from Visakhapatnam, 10 from Anantapur, 8 each from Nellore, East Godavari and Guntur, 5 from Krishna, 4 from Kadapa, 2 each from Prakasam and Kurnool and one from Srikakulam.

