Home States Andhra Pradesh

APTDC decision to charge entry fee for Kakinada beach front draws flak

The CPI-M district committee is of the opinion that the beach front is a public place for tourists and said entry should be free for all people.

Published: 11th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The decision of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to collect fee for entry to Kakinada Beach Front Arcade during Sankranti festival has raised several eyebrows. The entry fee came into effect from Monday. 

The beach front was developed at a cost of Rs 350 crore by the government. The facility for laser show, a glass bridge, resorts etc., are part of the infrastructure developed at the beach. However, the APTDC’s move to collect entry fee has come in for criticism from various sections. The CPM district committee is of the opinion that the beach front is a public place for tourists and said entry should be free for all people.

A ship breaking unit stood where beach front came. The unit which left the beach ravaged due to oil spillage and huge craters left by the incoming ships was removed six year ago following protest from fishermen whose livelihood was affected because of the damage and public in general. The place subsequently attracted a large number of tourists who used to spend quite a lot of time enjoying the beauty of the beach. Seeing this, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation had built a park with cooperation of NFCL and ONGC.

Later, the park was removed following establishment of a deep water port. Following this, local picnickers and tourists headed for the beach where Harita resort stands now.The beach front was inaugurated by deputy CM N China rajappa on September 27 last year. Initially there was no proposal to collect entry fee from public.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kakinada beach Kakinada beach entery fee APTDC Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Kakinada Beach Front Arcade Sankranti festival CPI-M

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp