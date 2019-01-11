Guntur Collector inspects EVM strong room in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of ensuing general elections, the district administration is making arrangements to ascertain the safety of the strong room, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are safeguarded.

District Collector K Sasidhar inspected the strong room on the Collectorate Complex here on Thursday and directed the officials to check the functioning of 12,000 EVMs with the help of technical experts in the presence of political leaders as per the guidelines of Election Commission. Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be in use in the coming elections.

According to sources, the expert team will check the functioning of 600 EVMs per day, so it takes around 20 days for all the EVMs to be thoroughly checked. As many as 4,416 polling stations would be set up in 17 Assembly constituencies in Guntur district.