Day after yatra, YSRC ‘turncoat’ MLAs write open letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, as many as 22 turncoat party MLAs, including four ministers, who are now in the TDP, shot off an open letter to the former containing 23 questions.

They remarked Jagan took up the padayatra for his individual benefit and not for the sake of people of the State. They said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s experience came in handy for development of the State at a time when the Centre did not extend any cooperation. Explaining the consequences that led to their exit from YSRC, the turncoat MLAs said they took the decision after Jagan exposed his conspiracy to dethrone the TDP government and made an announcement outside the Governor’s office.

Alleging that it was Jagan, who virtually ‘sold’ himself to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to get bail after he was arrested in the disproportionate assets case, the turncoat MLAs said now he is sold to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting rid of the cases and to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for getting contract works.

The letter was released by four ministers — C Adinarayana Reddy, R Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, N Amarnath Reddy and B Akhila Priya and 18 other MLAs.