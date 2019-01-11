AP Water Resources Minister lashes out at YSRC over NGT complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao lashed out at YSRC leaders for filing a petition in National Green Tribunal (NGT) against various river interlinking projects. He also said the concluding ceremony of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the padayatra held by Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, “will be the YSRC’s closing ceremony”.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the minister said, “When we are trying to take Godavari water to all the 13 districts through various projects, the YSRC leaders have gone to the NGT alleging that Pattiseema, Purushottapatnam and Godavari-Penna lift irrigation projects don’t have the necessary clearances. Jagan should be ashamed of himself for filing the petition before the green panel.”

It maybe recalled that former minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar and YSRC leader K Trinath Reddy moved the green tribunal in December last year alleging irregularities in the lift irrigation projects.