By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the ninth day of the ongoing Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with people of Yalamanchili of Visakhapatnam district through video conference from Undavalli near Vijayawada.

He said that industry is crucial as it would assist development of the State. He said industrial production, which stood at minus 27.4 per cent in 2014, made a rapid recovery during the past four years because of his government’s policies.