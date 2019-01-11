Nellore police bag crime detection award

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Sub-Division police bagged the Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) for solving a sensational case registered after a trader was shot dead by unidentified persons here on November 3, 2018. It may be recalled that trader Mahendra Singh (40) from Rajasthan was running a machine tools business in the Fathekhanpeta area.

Chinna Bazar CI M.A. Abdul Subhan and City DSP NBM Murali Krishna investigated the case and collected technical data, including call data of Mahendra Singh. “We have cracked the case with the support of Cyber Analysis Wing. We collected all technical data to investigate the case and even deputed staff to Rajasthan, native state of the deceased, to collect case details. Finally, we cracked the case,” said NBM Murali Krishna, Nellore City DSP.

The police registered a case under 302 r/w IPC and Sections 25 & 27 Arms Act 1959 and nabbed the accused Rajapurohit Vikram Singh (27) on November 25. According to the police, Mahendra employed Vikram, son of his elder brother, in Komal Power Tools shop. Further, Mahendra also extended business by opening another power tools shop in Santhapeta after Vikram got married. Mahendra then deputed Vikram as in-charge of the shop. But, Vikram who earned profits, showed losses to Mahendra and the latter moved him to Tirupati.

Mahendra had promised to construct a house for the father of the accused in Rajasthan, but failed to do so. An angry Vikram bore grudge against Mahendra and plotted to kill him. Vikram struck a deal with contract killers to murder Mahendra. On November 3 at around 10.30 p.m., miscreants fired four rounds from a pistol on Mahendra from a close range, hitting him on his chest and escaped on bikes towards Magunta layout. Mahendra died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.