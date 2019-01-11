Rahul Gandhi to take call on TDP alliance before January 20

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ambiguity on a possible alliance between the Congress and Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh continues, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi deciding to take some more time before taking a final call.

The current political situation in the State, public feedback and related issues were discussed at a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents from 29 states held in New Delhi on Thursday. “The party high command wants to wrap up alliances at the earliest. So not only a possible alliance in Andhra Pradesh, but also possible poll pacts in other States for the ensuing elections were discussed. An announcement on the alliance in the State will be made before January 20,” Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy, who attended the meeting, told TNIE.

Buoyed by the victories in the recent elections in three States, the Congress is determined to repeat the same in the ensuing elections. Various strategies that need to be adopted to ensure it were also considered during the meeting.

“We were asked to complete the constitution of booth committees, election committees and organisation committees before the election notification is issued. Further, we were asked to complete the election manifesto and a chargesheet against the BJP-led Centre along with candidate selections,” the APCC chief said.

Asked about the outcome of talks between Rahul and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the latter’s visit to New Delhi recently, Raghuveera Reddy replied such details were not disclosed to anyone.Opinion is divided among the State Congress leaders on an alliance with TDP. The same was conveyed to the party high command during Raghuveera Reddy’s meeting with Gandhi on January 3. On the other hand, the TDP supremo had neither denied nor confirmed the possible alliance with the Congress till now.