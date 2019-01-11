Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi to take call on TDP alliance before January 20

The current political situation in the State, public feedback and related issues were discussed at a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents from 29 states held in New Delhi on Thursday

Published: 11th January 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul_Gandhi_TDP-rally

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu during an election campaign (File Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ambiguity on a possible alliance between the Congress and Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh continues, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi deciding to take some more time before taking a final call.

The current political situation in the State, public feedback and related issues were discussed at a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents from 29 states held in New Delhi on Thursday. “The party high command wants to wrap up alliances at the earliest. So not only a possible alliance in Andhra Pradesh, but also possible poll pacts in other States for the ensuing elections were discussed. An announcement on the alliance in the State will be made before January 20,” Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy, who attended the meeting, told TNIE.

ALSO READ | Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi; discuss plans to take on BJP in 2019 LS polls

Buoyed by the victories in the recent elections in three States, the Congress is determined to repeat the same in the ensuing elections. Various strategies that need to be adopted to ensure it were also considered during the meeting.

“We were asked to complete the constitution of booth committees, election committees and organisation committees before the election notification is issued. Further, we were asked to complete the election manifesto and a chargesheet against the BJP-led Centre along with candidate selections,” the APCC chief said.

Asked about the outcome of talks between Rahul and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the latter’s visit to New Delhi recently, Raghuveera Reddy replied such details were not disclosed to anyone.Opinion is divided among the State Congress leaders on an alliance with TDP. The same was conveyed to the party high command during Raghuveera Reddy’s meeting with Gandhi on January 3. On the other hand, the TDP supremo had neither denied nor confirmed the possible alliance with the Congress till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-TDP alliance Lok sabha polls 2019 Andhra Pradesh politics General Elections 2019 Opposition unity TDP Rahul Gandhi N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp