Kadapa schoolgirl bags national silver medal in Silambam competition

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A girl student Konduru Akhila of Raju High School in Rayachoti won a national-level silver medal in Silambam competition which is also known as Karrasamu in the local parlance Akhila is studying sixth standard at Raju High School and participated in the 64th national school games held in Delhi from January 3 to 9 in which players from across the country participated.

She partook in the Silambam competition and stood third. Earlier, she won a gold medal at the state-level competition held in Visakhapatnam on December 21 and 22 and made the cut to participate in the national-level games for school students. She is the daughter of Konduru Venkata Rama Raju and Sunantha and has been practising Karrasamu since childhood.

Regional Joint Director B Prathap Reddy, District Educational officer P Sailaja, Coach N Narasaraju and Deputy DEO Varalakshmi lauded her. The school management felicitated coach N Narasara Raju.

Girl felicitated

Regional Joint Director B Prathap Reddy, District Educational officer P Sailaja, Coach N Narasaraju and Deputy DEO Varalakshmi lauded her. The school management felicitated coach N Narasara Raju.