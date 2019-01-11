YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who successfully completed his year-long padyatra, trekked from Alipiri to Tirumala with many followers, in a bid to thank Lord Venkateswara on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, he reached Renigunta by train and proceeded to Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati. Thousands of people followed him to the guest house and from there to Alipiri and Tirumala by foot. Jagan completed his year-long padayatra from Idupluapaya in Kadapa district to Ichchapuram on Wednesday.