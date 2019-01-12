Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven IPS officers promoted in Andhra Pradesh

While four out of seven officers will be promoted as Addl. DGP, three more are believed to get promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

Andhra DGP, RP Thakur

DGP RP Thakur during an open house as part of the Police Commemoration Week celebrations in Vijayawada on October| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as seven senior IPS officers got promoted in the State on Friday. According to the sources, four out of the seven were promoted as Additional Director General (Addl. DG) rank, two promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) rank and one promoted as the Inspector General (IG) rank.

Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Kumar Viswajeet, Transport Commissioner N Bala Subrahmanyam and Kripanand Tripathi Ujala were promoted as Addl. DGs. Vizianagaram SP G Pala Raja and Trivikram Varma promoted as DIGs and Vineet Brijlal got promoted as the IG.

It is also believed that three more IPS officers will get promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). The official promotion orders in this regard are yet to released by DGP RP Thakur.

