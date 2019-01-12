Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited to offer Android TV by March

Along with 4K resolution, the TV will be equipped with a Bluetooth remote, voice-command recognition, virtual games and government apps.

Published: 12th January 2019

Smart TV

Representational image.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) has unveiled its plan of offering next-generation Android TV across the State, in partnership with Google. Along with Android TV, subscribers will get a Bluetooth remote to play virtual games and use it with just voice commands in Telugu and English.

The Android-powered television services will be launched officially in the State by the end of February.
The APSFL is already offering services like TV, telephone and internet. With the APSFL connection, subscribers can avail of the TV with 304 channels, Wi-Fi internet and free phone calls by paying just `149 per month.

The APSFL tariff packages for premium services and more internet data start from Rs 299 per month. The APSFL set-top box is equipped with Google Play TV. Its remote with Bluetooth connectivity can recognise voice commands in Telugu and English. On top of it, the Android TV offers a 4K resolution for better viewing experience to subscribers.

Speaking to TNIE, APSFL Managing Director AS Dinesh Kumar said, “Android TV is going to be more interesting with advanced features just like Amazon firestick. We have also included some government Apps like Meeseva and e-Pragati to enable subscribers to get their works done or apply online with just simple voice recording and the information goes to NIC server and the official concerned.”

“We can also play games with the 4K enabled device. However, the tariff packages will remain the same. There will not be any additional cost. However, more premium services and more internet data will be available for packages starting from Rs 299 per month,” he said.

Currently, the APSFL is testing the devices in all formats like voice recognition in Telugu and 4K gaming. “The services are aimed to benefit people from villages and interior parts of the State. Android TV is likely to be available by the end of February. APSFL subscribers can go for a free upgrade to Android TV,” Dinesh Kumar added.

Advanced features

  • 4K resolution
  • Bluetooth remote
  • Voice command recognition
  • Virtual games
  • Govt Apps
