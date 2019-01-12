Centre tapping phones, invading our privacy: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying people of Andhra Pradesh by going back on the promises made and not giving Special Category Status (SCS) to the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Centre had adopted a vindictive attitude towards the State.

Addressing a well turned out Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at Bogole mandal headquarters in Nellore district on Friday, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Janmabhoomi programme, Naidu minced no words in criticising the Central government. “The Centre is acting in a dictatorial manner and against the democratic spirit. Not only is it using CBI against its rivals, misusing ED and making I-T department raid the properties of our MLAs, MPs, and industrialists, but also tapping our telephones and even hacking our computers. It is even invading our privacy, which is not acceptable,” he thundered.

The Chief Minister said BJP-led NDA government is terrorising everyone and oppression is such that in a protest, an IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre had resigned. The Centre owes Rs 75,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh, as mentioned in the report of Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan and before that in the report of Joint Fact-Finding Committee, constituted by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he said.

“It was reported that the ministry of finance is ready to give Rs 35,000 crore, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to give his approval,” he ad ded.Continuing his criticism of YSRC and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he described them as “immature” and “ill-informed”.

He said Jagan’s sole focus is on getting the cases against him waived, hence he is supporting BJP. Naidu said because of him, several officials and industrialists will face cases against them. If not for him, several valuable assets would not have been rendered useless, he added. He said if YSRC chief comes to power, no industrialist will come to the State to invest.

In his more than 90-minute speech, the Chief Minister was all praise for the biopic on NT Rama Rao. He said NTR was the epitome of Telugu pride and self-respect. He launched Raksha programme to provide sanitary napkins to girl students studying in classes in 8, 9 and 10.

The government would also provide subsidised sanitary napkins to women through fair price shops, the Chief Minister s aid.Listing out various welfare initiatives introduced by the government in the past four-and-a-half years, Naidu said his government has accorded priority to women employment and poverty alleviation. “Today, I am giving pattas to 60,596 women making them Lakshadhikari (millionaire). Those lands will be an asset and security for their future,” he said.

The Chief Minister said village development pattas and ward development plans have been put online and will be implemented.He laid the foundation for Nellore International Airport at Dagadarthi and along with Ramayapatnam port and industries, more employment will get generated.