Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to lay foundation for Iconic Bridge today

The 3.2 km bridge, which will be built at a cost of Rs 1387 crore, is expected to be constructed in two years.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna bridge

The conceptual design of Iconic Bridge to be constructed across Krishna river as part of development of capital Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After planning the tallest Assembly complex and Secretariat in Amaravati, the State government will now build an Iconic Bridge with the tallest pylon in India. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for the bridge at 10 am on Saturday.

The six-lane bridge, which will be constructed by L&T Constructions, will have a 170-metre-tall pylon. According to information, the Signature Bridge in New Delhi inaugurated a few months ago, currently has the tallest pylon at 154 meters. While the length of the bridge, which will be built from Pavitra Sangamam at Ibrahimpatnam to N 10 road near Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati, is 3.2 km, the cable-stayed (iconic) portion will be 480 metres.

The officials from Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) said the bridge will take two years to be completed. “Once it is ready, the bridge will shorten the distance between the Hyderabad highway and Amaravati by 40 km, thus saving two hours of time. It will reduce the burden of vehicles on Vijayawada,” they said. The bridge is likely to cost Rs 1,387 crore.

The piles for the foundation will be laid at 40-metre to 50-metre depth. The bridge will have a right of way of 35 meters, with a 2.5-m-wide footpath on either side. The bridge’s design was finalised after considering the vertical clearances.

