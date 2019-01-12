Division of DSPs between AP, TS runs into trouble

Home States Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: Even four years after the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, the allocation of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) between AP and TS has not yet been finalised and it is further complicated with the seniority list prepared by AP unilaterally without following the mutually agreed rules by the two States. Thus, the allocation of around 1,700 police (DySPs, Civil) will take some more time.

Expressing resentment over the AP’s attitude, the State Reorganisation (SR) Department officials of Telangana wrote a letter requesting the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) not to bifurcate Home Department staff between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till both the sibling states reached an agreement on the seniority of the staff.

The TS officials cried foul over the last minute changes in the seniority list. The AP government recently revised and finalised the seniority list of Home department staff especially DySPs. This is against the agreed procedures between the sibling states and also against the rules, mentioned in Rule 34 of AP Subordinate Service Rules 1996, the TS officials contended.

Thus, the TS officials in a letter to DoPT requested the process of allocation of the State level employees in the Home Department should be taken up after the settling the seniority issue. The Andhra Pradesh government in its order issued in November, 2018 on the “Revision of final combined seniority list of deputy superintendents of police (Civil, Direct Recruits and Promotees) numbering 1,797. However, the AP state that this order was subject to outcome of any other cases pending before the AP Administrative Tribunal or High Court and subject to the condition that the notional seniority ordered was not for financial benefits.

