Leaving TDP is a rumour: AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of reports that she is going to shift her loyalties and will be leaving the TDP shortly, Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya rejected reports as rumours by mischief mongers targeting her political career. Speaking to media persons in Allagadda on Friday, Akhila Priya said there is not an iota of truth in those reports. “I am loyal to TDP and will not leave the party,” she asserted.