Pawan Kalyan sees YSRC, TRS ‘secret’ pact?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Subtly endorsing the TDP allegations that the YSR Congress is hand in glove with the TRS, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday claimed “those who belittle me are now trying to woo me through the pink party.’’

During an interaction with party leaders and activists from Krishna district, he said, “Those who once predicted an electoral debacle for Jana Sena are now inviting us to join hands...through TRS leaders. This shows our party’s strength.’’ His comments assume significance as the TDP has all along been claiming the YSRC has a tacit understanding with the TRS. Pawan didn’t elaborate and took pains to explain to his cadre the reason for delaying the formation of party committees at different levels.

“We can’t build a party overnight. It took me four years to convey to our activists my ideology. Parties with a proper structure won’t survive without public support. I am looking for people with a fighting spirit. That ’s why I have taken this long,’’ he said, announcing he decided to form Parliamentary Constituency committees to reduce the burden on those at a district level.