Vigilance and Enforcement department seizes Potash worth Rs 35 lakh in Prakasam

According to V&E officials, the cases were registered based on the complaint of the Agriculture Department’s Joint Director, Sriramamurthy.

ONGOLE: Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department seized 2,000 bags of spurious fertilizers (potash) in a raid on fertiliser shops in Prakasam district on Friday. They registered cases against four dealers of Venkata Raghavendra Fertilisers and Pesticides and Subramanyeswara Traders in Tripuranthakam too.

According to V&E officials, the cases were registered based on the complaint of the Agriculture Department’s Joint Director, Sriramamurthy. A total 554 shops in the district were raided, officials said, adding the bags that were seized were worth Rs 35.5 lakh.

 

