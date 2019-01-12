South-Central Railways braces for rush, hikes price of platform tickets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To cater to the festive rush in view of Sankranti, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials have decided to increase the rates of platform tickets at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Nellore railway stations for a period of 10 days from January 11. The enhanced platform tickets are double that of the existing price.

To regulate the flow of people entering the railway stations, the rates of platform ticket have been increased from the existing Rs 10 to Rs 20 at Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore railway stations. Many passengers have opposed the move and are not happy with the increase in the prices of platform tickets, which is an annual practice.

Meanwhile, the SCR introduced 12 special train services between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam via Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations in both directions to clear the festive rush.

This apart, the SCR is running 60 Jansadharan special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. General second class fare between Secunderabad to Vijayawada is Rs 130, from Vijayawada to Hyderabad Rs 135, from Tirupati to Kakinada Rs 175, from Vijayawada to Vizianagaram Rs 145 and from Vizianagaram to Vijayawada Rs 145. These trains have unreserved coaches with the normal fare.

