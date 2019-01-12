Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swachh Survekshan-2019: Guntur civic body aims at bettering rank

GMC is aiming to be among the first 100 cities in the study in which 4,039 other municipalities are also going to be listed.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey for the city around the corner, the civic body has stepped up its efforts to better its rank from 118 achieved last year. Not only is the city being painted as part of the beautification project, but also the Guntur Municipal Corporation is in the process of installing vermi-compost units, public toilets and e-toilets in various corners of the city. Teams that will take up the survey will arrive here before January 31.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar

As such, the GMC is aiming to be among the first 100 cities in the study in which 4,039 other municipalities are also going to be listed.  The civic body is using 13 tractors and three autorickshaws for collection of household garbage; 5 sweeping machines for cleaning roads and six machines for clearance of silt from drains.

The compost produced from vermi-compost units installed at Gandhi Park and Gujanagundla park is being used as fertilisers for plants on roadsides. Four more such units at RTC Bus Stand, Chuttugunta, Cobaltpet and near KKR Gowtham School are on cards. It is organising sanitation drive in the night hours and promoting the Pure Seva app, which has been downloaded 24,500 times.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar requested the citizens to cooperate with the municipal corporation and keep their premises clean. “Teams that will hold the survey will judge the city in four categories: segregation of wet and dry garbage, interaction with public, ground level inspection and maintenance of community toilets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan Guntur Municipal Corporation GMC B Lathkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp