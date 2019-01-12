Swachh Survekshan-2019: Guntur civic body aims at bettering rank

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey for the city around the corner, the civic body has stepped up its efforts to better its rank from 118 achieved last year. Not only is the city being painted as part of the beautification project, but also the Guntur Municipal Corporation is in the process of installing vermi-compost units, public toilets and e-toilets in various corners of the city. Teams that will take up the survey will arrive here before January 31.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar

As such, the GMC is aiming to be among the first 100 cities in the study in which 4,039 other municipalities are also going to be listed. The civic body is using 13 tractors and three autorickshaws for collection of household garbage; 5 sweeping machines for cleaning roads and six machines for clearance of silt from drains.

The compost produced from vermi-compost units installed at Gandhi Park and Gujanagundla park is being used as fertilisers for plants on roadsides. Four more such units at RTC Bus Stand, Chuttugunta, Cobaltpet and near KKR Gowtham School are on cards. It is organising sanitation drive in the night hours and promoting the Pure Seva app, which has been downloaded 24,500 times.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar requested the citizens to cooperate with the municipal corporation and keep their premises clean. “Teams that will hold the survey will judge the city in four categories: segregation of wet and dry garbage, interaction with public, ground level inspection and maintenance of community toilets.”