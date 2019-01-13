EAMCET from April 20, results in a week: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released the schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (AP-CETs) for the coming academic year here on Saturday.

The minister also launched a mobile app, ‘AP CETS Nestam’, which will give details of CETs including the date of tests and navigation to the examination centres. Addressing the media, Rao said the government was going to conduct seven CETs online.

AP EAMCET (engineering) will be conducted from April 20 to 22 through online mode and EAMCET (agriculture) is going to be held on April 24. Around 115-150 centres across the State will be allocated for EAMCET, which will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada.

The results will be announced within a week of conducting the examination.

“AP is the first State in the country which has conducted all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) through online mode. We are making sure that there won’t any technical glitches at the time of examination. APEAMCET (Engineering) will be conducted in three days (six sessions) and APEAMCET (Agriculture and Pharmacy) will be conducted in a single day (two sessions). The results will be declared within ten days, possibly in the first week after the examination.”

The mock tests will be conducted online on APEAMCET website and CDs will be prepared and distributed through rural intermediate colleges for the convenience of the rural students to prepare for the examination. “Awareness programmes on online tests will be conducted in identified districts. The notification for inviting applications and last date will be announced by the respective conveners in due course.”