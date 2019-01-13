Elephant kills man while herd being driven away 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A man was killed by an elephant at Naiduvalasa in Komarada mandal on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Nimmaka Pakeeru (60) of Naiduvalasa hamlet in Himaseela panchayat.

Komarada Sub-Inspector M Rajesh said a herd of six elephants strayed into the village from nearby forest. Pakeeru went to a hillock to watch the forest staff driving away the elephant herd from the village. On noticing the herd moving towards him, the forest staff asked Pakeeru to leave the place.

Out of panic and in a state of confusion, Pakeeru, however, directly ran towards the herd. One of the elephants attacked Pakeeru as it caught him in its trunk and threw him away. He succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Parvatipuram hospital.

By bursting crackers and beating drums, the forest staff managed to drive the elephant herd back into the forest. Forest watchers were appointed to track the movement of elephants so that people of villages located in the fringe areas of forest could be alerted priorly about straying of the wild animals.

There are a couple of instances in the past when elephants attacked villagers. Vizianagaram DFO Laxman said two persons were injured in elephant attacks earlier. A compensation of `33 lakh was paid to farmers whose crops were damaged by straying elephants in the district last year, he said.