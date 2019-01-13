Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fearing raids, traders ‘dump’ potash

A large number of spurious potash bags were allegedly found dumped in Mutyampadu village of Macherla mandal on Saturday.

Published: 13th January 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A large number of spurious potash bags were allegedly found dumped in Mutyampadu village of Macherla mandal on Saturday. Traders, fearing raids by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department, may have discarded them in the right canal of Bugga Vagu Reservoir, officials suspected.

V&E SP T Sobhamanjari commented on the issue: “We learnt about the illegal dumping during our raid at a fertiliser shop at Manchikallu village (Rentachintala mandal). Currently, we are in talks with local officials for further action.” Earlier on the day, the department seized 160 bags of spurious potash after it raided nine fertiliser shops at Manchikallu.

The seized products were then handed over to the Agriculture department for further analysis. On January 8, the vigilance officials conducted inspections at a fertiliser dealer shop at Ipuru village under Muppalla mandal and seized 600 bags of spurious products, value of which was said to be over `4 lakh in the market. During initial analysis, the SP said, a lot of differences were observed between pure and adulterated products.

The official suspected the spurious potash was brought from Mysore by Venkata Subramanyeswara Fertilisers in Prakasam district.

