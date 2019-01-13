Vivekananda Jayanti: Students walk for 33 km

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s 156th birth anniversary, 3,000 students took part in a 33-kilometre long walkathon from Hazrat-e- Kalesha Mastan Dargah in Guntur to Kanaka Durga temple on Saturday. Organised by the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Nambur, the symbolic walk was to showcase the cultural ethos of the society.

The rally was flagged off by the president of Sri Sarada Mutt (Guntur), Bhavani Prana Mataji. On the occasion, VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar said, “We are very fortunate to conduct the walkathon every year on this day to remind the active role and responsibility of youth towards our country. The objective of this event is to bring unity among all irrespective of their caste, creed and culture.

The participants also visited the Hreenkar Theerth Jain temple near Acharya Nagarjuna University and a church at Prakash Nagar to offer prayers. The walk culminated in the evening.