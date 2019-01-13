Woman’s body found buried near Sivalayam temple

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: An elderly woman from Epurupalem village of Chirala rural mandal was killed and her body was partially buried in sand near Sivalayam temple on the village outskirts in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, Jangili Kumari (60) went to the village outskirts to attend to the call of nature late on Friday night and did not return home till Saturday morning. Meanwhile, locals found the half-buried body of Kumari in the sand on the village outskirts.

On receipt of information, Chirala rural police rushed to the spot and pressed sniffer dogs to track down the accused. As the sniffer dogs went to the house of a 30-year-old man of the same area, Puli Kishore, police took him into custody for questioning.