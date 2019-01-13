Women outnumber male voters in Andhra Pradesh; E Godavari in top spot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of voters in Andhra Pradesh as per the final SSR (special summary revision) 2019 list released on Saturday by the Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia is 3,69,33,091. Of the total electorate, 1,83,24,588 are men, 1,86,04,742 women and 3,761 third gender voters.

Compared to male voters, the number of female voters is more in the State. There are 2,80,154 more women voters compared to men voters. East Godavari district has the highest number of voters (40,13,770) while Vizianagaram has the least number of voters (17,33,667) among the 13 districts.

According to the CEO, the number of total electors added after the release of draft publication is 21,24,525 including 10,61,447 women and 648 third gender voters. As many as 3,86,694 including 1,96,082 male voters and 231 third gender voters were deleted from the electoral rolls after the release of the draft publication.

Speaking to TNIE, Sisodia said once the final electoral rolls are published and get uploaded on CEO website, the voters can verify their names. People whose names are not in the list can apply for fresh inclusion by filing the Form 6 online or offline. New voters can apply for voter enrolment till the last day of nominations.

He ruled out any possibility of duplication of the voters in the voter list now, as the special software with election commission will filter out any duplicate voter during the fresh enrolment of voters.