Ahead of elections, BJP facing rough weather

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the top brass of the BJP is focusing on strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh, resignations continue to plague the party in the State. After Ch Ramakotaiah and Akula Satyanarayana have decided to call it quits from the BJP, a few more party members are said to be looking at quitting the party ahead of polls. The resignations are said to be a cause of concern to the State leadership, which has been undertaking a series of activities including ‘Intintiki BJP’ and is set to launch the bus yatra shortly to strength the party cadre.

“Another convenor M Srinivasa Raju from Guntur has sent his resignation on January 9. We are expecting a few more resignations,” a State executive member said. It maybe recalled that Visakhapatnam (North) MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju had last week admitted that the saffron party was not in a great position in the State. Even though he made it clear that he would contest from the Assembly segment he represents now, he did not explicitly state that he would stick to the BJP.

It is being said that he would give a thought about the party he would represent only after the poll notification is issued. Speaking to TNIE. According to information, another MLA, who is known for his proximity with the TDP, has been maintaining a distance from the party activities for the past few weeks. Speculation is also rife that in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha D Purandeswari is looking at possible alternatives to make a move from the BJP. However, the party leaders said that they were not perturbed. Asked if the resignations would dent the prospects of the party, the BJP leaders said there was no dearth of credible faces.

“Some credible people are joining the team soon,” the leaders said exuding confidence. It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed the party workers in 10 Parliamentary constituencies, and is likely to visit the State shortly. Party national president Amit Shah will also address the party workers in three meetings in the State before February-end. “Amit Shah will also inaugurate the bus yatra proposed by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana this month. All these initiatives will help us in building the cadre,” another leader added. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday noted the State unit had prepared an action plan to aggressively grow in Andhra Pradesh.