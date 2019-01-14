CM Chandrababu Naidu extends Sankranti greetings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has greeted people in the State on the occasion of Bhogi (Monday) and Makara Sankranti (Tuesday) on Sunday. In his message, Naidu said doubling the pensions for aged, widows, physically challenged has brought a smile of happiness on the faces of several people and those smiles have satisfied him.

At present 50,61,906 social security pensions are being given and from February onwards, physically challenged will draw a pension of Rs 3,000 per month. The issue of giving Rs 10,000 as pension to those who lost use of upper limbs is under consideration. Describing Sankranti as a projection of Telugu culture to the world, he said the festival reflects the beauty of rural life in the State. “It is the time when everyone meets at one place and shares happiness.

It is time the farmers celebrate a good harvest,” he said, while thanking the farmers and others for standing by him for past four-and-a-half years. Reiterating that his government is committed for the development of every sector in the State, he promised to create more wealth for the betterment of people in the State. He commended the farmers’ hard work and said in spite of deficit rainfall, agriculture and allied sectors have registered a growth rate of 17.18 per cent.

Later during a teleconference with TDP leaders, he conveyed his Sankranti greetings and was congratulated for enhancing social security pensions. The pension distribution would be done from February 1, 2 and 3. Party leaders and cadre were asked to canvas door to door about the increased pension amount.

When the issue of farmers not being able to sell the paddy that got discoloured due to recent rains was brought to his notice, the Chief Minister expressed his ire and blamed the Centre for the damage. He said the rules of Food Corporation of India (FCI) should be changed to benefit the farmers. In this connection, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was directed to go to New Delhi to hold talks with FCI officials.