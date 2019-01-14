Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cockfights during Sankranti: Police fighting a losing battle?

Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has sent messages to SPs of all the 13 districts directing them to take steps to prevent cockfights and other illegal activities.

Elaborate arrangements in place at a cockfight arena at a farmland in Edupugallu village near Vijayawada | P RAVINDRA BABU

KAKINADA:  Undeterred by warning of stringent action by police, people in both Godavari and other districts in the State are making hectic preparations for cockfights. They argue that cockfights are part of Sankranti, the harvest festival that is celebrated with gaiety and fervour in both Telugu states. Both the Supreme Court and High Court have banned cockfights.

Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has sent messages to SPs of all the 13 districts directing them to take steps to prevent cockfights and other illegal activities. He has instructed the SPs to conduct raids on arenas and arrest organisers and punters. However, all this seems to have no effect as organisers are pulling out all stops to hold the high-stake ‘blood sport’. Though the district administrations are gearing up to clamp down on the banned practice and police are maintaining strict vigil, areas such as Amalapuram, Mummidivaram, Pitapuram, Kirlampudi, U Kothapalli, Jaggampeta, Rajanagaram and Mandapeta are gearing up for cockfights.

The irony is that the sound and fury of the police department every year fizzles out as the blood sport goes on. This year too, the situation is no different as rooster breeding business is thriving as prices of these birds have increased in view of rising in their demand. Fighting roosters’ price in East Godavari starts from Rs 40,000, which may go up to Rs 1.50 lakh each. Majority of the rooster fights are likely to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

More than 20 breeds of these birds are available in the market. They are broadly categorised under Dega (eagle), Kaaki (crow), Pearl (peacock) and Nemali (peacock). Commenting on the issue, Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said, “Special teams will conduct surprise raids at cockfight arenas. In accordance with the ban orders of the High Court, we will take strict action against anyone who organises it.” In 2018, more than 7,000 cases were registered in East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts for flouting the ban orders of High Court on cockfights and gambling.

