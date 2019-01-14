Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite government orders, toll plazas collect tax

In Nellore, a scuffle broke out between some of the commutators and staff of toll plaza. Commuters staged a protest in front of DC Palli toll plaza in protest against collection of toll fee.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Confusion and chaos prevailed at many toll plazas in the State with the staff manning the toll plazas insisting the vehicle users to pay tax in spite of the instructions of the State government to waive toll till January 16 to avoid traffic snarls in view of the Sankranti rush. With many people travelling to their native places, the national highways witnessed huge traffic since Friday and Transport Minister K Atchannaidu has directed the toll plaza managers to waive toll for commuters on the National Highway stretches passing through the State.

Ignoring the directions, the toll plaza staff at many places demanded that vehicle users pay toll on Sunday, leading to arguments between vehicle owners and staff. On the national highways in Visakhapatnam, people had to pay tax for travelling from Hyderabad to Vizag and from Vizag to other cities.

The staff at the toll plazas said that they didn’t get any information from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). On Sunday morning, many vehicles moving in both the directions in Visakhapatnam had to wait for a long time at the toll gates.

“When we asked about the waiver of the toll tax, the authorities at the toll gate said they have not get any information. Many vehicle users raised the issue, but they didn’t give a proper answer,” said Padma, who was travelling from Vizag to Vijayawada. In Nellore, a scuffle broke out between some of the commutators and staff of toll plaza. Commuters staged a protest in front of DC Palli toll plaza in protest against collection of toll fee.

