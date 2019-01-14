Implement quota by January 31: Joint Action Committee

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Threatening an agitation, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Kapu and alliance communities gave another deadline to the State government to implement the reservation announced under Backward Class (F) category.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, JAC leaders VY Dasu and Akula Ramakrishna said the future course of action by Kapus and alliance communities will be taken during meeting at Kathipudi in East Godavari district on January 31. Dasu recalled “The ruling TDP government had promised reservation to us in 2014 and forgot all about it.”

He said though the government has announced quota, it was yet to implement the same. The State government should take a feather from Maharashtra, which by taking the governor’s approval had implemented reservation.

The JAC leaders said that Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham had urged the government several times to implement reservation under BC-F category, but to no avail. He claimed that the recent reservation bill is of no use.