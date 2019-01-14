Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kondaveedu Fort to be a world-class attraction

In a review meet with district officials here on Sunday, he said the government was keen to promote the 700-year-old history of the region among the millennial generations.

Published: 14th January 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for repair works at Kondaveedu Fort and its nearby region ahead of the two-day hill festival in Yedlapadu mandal from February 2.

“The government has already spent Rs 65 crore on development of the hill area; renovation of Sivalayam and Lakshmi Narasimha temples, and a mosque has been completed. Of the Rs 22 crore recently sanctioned, `19 crore will be spent on building a guest house, and repair of old walls and tanks. The remaining is reserved for smooth conduct of Kondaveedu festival.” He added the aim was to develop the fort into a world class tourist attraction.

TAGS
Kondaveedu Fort Andhra PRadesh Tourism

