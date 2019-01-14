Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lucky escape for 40 Maharashtra pilgrims

Luckily, the bus did not fall into the 20-ft deep valley. As the bus hung on the boundary wall, the pilgrims came out of the vehicle safely.

Published: 14th January 2019

The private travel bus from Maharashtra which hit the boundary wall of ghat road on its way to Srisailam on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Nearly 40 pilgrims from Beed district of Maharashtra had a miraculous escape when a private travel bus rammed the boundary wall of the ghat road at Chinnarutla in Dornala police station limits of Prakasam district in Nallamala forest on Sunday.

Luckily, the bus did not fall into the 20-ft deep valley. As the bus hung on the boundary wall, the pilgrims came out of the vehicle safely. When the bus reached a blind curve at Chinnarutla, nearly 15 km from Srisailam, its steering wheel malfunctioned.

The driver lost control over the bus and it hit the boundary wall. Police said had the bus moved a few feet more, it would have fallen into the valley leading to fatalities. On hearing the news, Srisailam Circle Inspector Varaprasad and Dornala police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. Alternative arrangements were made to send the pilgrims to Srisailam. Some of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries in the incident, the CI said.

