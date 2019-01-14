MEIL to supply piped gas in Dokiparru village

By Express News Service

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) scheme for every home in Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district will be inaugurated on Monday by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited’s (MEIL) chairperson PP Reddy and managing director PV Krishna Reddy. In this regard, all arrangements have been made for the launch of the project. Exactly on the same day last year (January 14), the MEIL’s top management inaugurated the potable drinking water supply in the village.

A 20-km length medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline was set up to supply gas to around 1,500 homes in the village and incidentally, this is the first village to get a gas supply on satellite method instead from the mother station. The MEIL has established a special cylinder cascade near Dokiparru Mahakshetram, where it gets the supply from the mother station in Agiripalle via gas cascade vehicles and later supplied to each home. Each cascade will have 200 bar gas and compressed to 100 bar and finally, all the homes will get with 21 millibar gas.

Around 225 households have already registered for the piped gas supply and 125 are ready with necessary connections. The MEIL has set up one regulator for every 100 instead of 150 households. It has appointed the emergency staff to attend any unforeseen incidents of gas leakage, Agiripalle mother station in-charge Rajkumar said. The house owner can turn off the regulators in the kitchen and at the entrance of the house when they do not use the gas. Recently, the Central government opened up cooking gas supply to private players in the country.

MEIL won the bidding to supply PNG in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and 13 districts in Telangana. Megha Gas is supplying PNG to the industries, commercial establishments and households in a village in Nuziveedu, Agiripalle, Nunna and Gannavaram areas. PNG is available at 40 per cent lesser cost comparable to LPG.

The consumer will enjoy low cost, does not require to stocking at the point of consumption no need for gas cylinders which allows space saving and it can be easily installed and adjusted, Rajkumar said. On Sunday, Megha completed the trial run under supervision of former village sarpanch P Veera Reddy. It initially tested the gas stoves in a kitchen in Venkateswara Swamy temple Dokiparru Mahakshetram and also in Veera Reddy’s house.