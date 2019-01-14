Chandrababu Naidu’s actions indicate he is afraid of NIA probe: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to recall the orders authorising the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to probe the attack on Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the BJP reacted strongly calling the TDP chief a “chameleon”.

The BJP leaders sought to know why Naidu was feeling jittery about NIA probe and came down on him for his “selective outrage”. Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Sunday, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and co-incharge of State party affairs Sunil Deodhar questioned if Naidu was scared of the agency unravelling the truth. “Right after the attack on Jagan, Naidu said that the airports and their security were under Centre’s purview. Now, he wrote a letter alleging interference by the Centre. Why are you getting the jitters? Your actions indicate as if you are afraid that the agency would expose your involvement,” Kanna and GVL said.

“When TDP leaders Kidari Sarweswara Rao and Siveri Soma were killed by Maoists and NIA was entrusted with the probe, you welcomed it. But, when Jagan attack case is being handled by the same agency, you are opposing it. Why is this selective outrage?” Narasimha Rao demanded to know. Sunil Deodhar alleged that corruption was at its peak in AP under Naidu’s rule. Deodhar called Naidu ‘Gaja Donga’, ‘chameleon’, ‘Chanda’babu (collections agent) and ‘backstabber’. “About 85 per cent of the funds given by the Centre to the State goes to Naidu and his friends. The remaining 15 per cent goes into the pockets of the members of the Janmabhoomi panels, who are goondas, hooligans and jobless people,” Deodhar fumed. He alleged that Amaravati was the biggest land scam by the TDP.

Amit Shah to visit State on Jan 18, Feb 1

BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said the national president of the saffron party, Amit Shah, would visit Kadapa and Visakhapatnam as a part of Shakti Kendra Pramukh Samavesh on January 18 and February 1 respectively. To a question on if the BJP was considering an alliance with the YSRC, Deodhar said, “Neither were we approached with a proposal, nor have we thought about it.” ‘Kapus will benefit from 10% quota’ BJP said the Kapu community from AP would benefit the most due to the 10 per cent reservation accorded to the economically backward class. “Going by the population, the benefits of the reservation will go to the Kapu community,” Sunil Deodhar said. Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the Centre was looking into the Valmiki-Boya community reservation issue. “We have met a few ministers and they seemed positive.”

