Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA questions Jagan ‘attacker’ in Vizag, shifts him to Hyderabad later

Later, as per the court’s directive, the NIA officials questioned Rao in the presence of his advocate Abdul Saleem.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials of the NIA brought prime accused Janupalli Srinivasa Rao back to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada in the wee hours of Sunday as part of their their investigation into the knife attack on Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, as per the court’s directive, the NIA officials questioned Rao in the presence of his advocate Abdul Saleem.

The interrogation, which started around 11.30 am at Bakkannapalem (Madhurawada) CRPF Training Centre, lasted for over one hour. As the sleuths felt that it is not a suitable place to conduct interrogation, they conveyed their inconvenience to the higher officials, who gave permission to shift the accused to another place.

Later, the NIA officials shifted the accused to Hyderabad by an Air India flight. They also questioned management representatives and workers of Fusion Foods restaurant functioning on the premises of Visakhapatnam international Airport and CISF officials. Advocate Abdul Saleem said, “Earlier, the NIA officials tried to mislead me regarding the questioning session of the accused. But, today, they informed me about time and venue of the interrogation session and other issues. Accused was cooperative during the interrogation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Bakkannapalem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp