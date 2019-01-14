NIA questions Jagan ‘attacker’ in Vizag, shifts him to Hyderabad later

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials of the NIA brought prime accused Janupalli Srinivasa Rao back to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada in the wee hours of Sunday as part of their their investigation into the knife attack on Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, as per the court’s directive, the NIA officials questioned Rao in the presence of his advocate Abdul Saleem.

The interrogation, which started around 11.30 am at Bakkannapalem (Madhurawada) CRPF Training Centre, lasted for over one hour. As the sleuths felt that it is not a suitable place to conduct interrogation, they conveyed their inconvenience to the higher officials, who gave permission to shift the accused to another place.

Later, the NIA officials shifted the accused to Hyderabad by an Air India flight. They also questioned management representatives and workers of Fusion Foods restaurant functioning on the premises of Visakhapatnam international Airport and CISF officials. Advocate Abdul Saleem said, “Earlier, the NIA officials tried to mislead me regarding the questioning session of the accused. But, today, they informed me about time and venue of the interrogation session and other issues. Accused was cooperative during the interrogation.”