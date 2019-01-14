Power-hungry Jagan, Naidu have no vision for Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly focussing on being in power for the next 30 years and not concentrating on developing the State. He was speaking during the Sankranti celebrations organised in the agriculture farm of party leader Nadendla Manohar at Pedaravuru of Tenali Mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

“Jagan says he want to come to power and remain as CM for the next 30 years. Similarly, Naidu wants himself to be in power now and then make his son CM later. However, both of them lack the vision for the development of the State for the next 30 years,’’ he said. The Jana Sena founder said Jagan was resorting to personal attacks when he started questioning the Opposition Leader about his decision to boycott the Assembly, a platform where he can raise the issues concerning the people.

Kalyan said politics have turned murkier. “Parties which have earlier threatened that Jagan will not be allowed to keep his foot in Telangana are now openly supporting him,’’ he said in an indirect reference to the TRS. Earlier, Kalyan reached Pedaravuru in a rally from Nandivelugu which took three hours to reach 4 km distance with massive gathering. The actor-turned-politician also appealed to the youngsters to meet elder people to discuss politics instead of watching television, chatting in WhatsApp and Facebook till Mahasivarathri festival under ‘Jagore, Jagore’ programme announced by the party.