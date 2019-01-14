TDP MLA miffed after Sub-Collector raids his office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The incident of some farmers raising a bund and clearing bushes in the government land at Vanukuru Pulleru village in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district without permission on Saturday night led to a row as a case was slapped against them under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA). Vijayawada Sub-Collector Misha Singh and Penamaluru TDP MLA Bode Prasad locked horns over the issue.

A group of farmers of the village was digging earth and clearing the bushes in the 2.4 acre poramboke land for the past few days using an earthmover. Having learnt about it, revenue officials raided the place on Saturday night and seized the earthmover. MLA Prasad came to know of it and rushed to the spot. He questioned the revenue and police officials for seizing the machinery. This resulted in heated arguments between the farmers and officials.

The farmers claimed that they deployed the earthmover to strengthen the bund along the drainage channel and to drain out the stagnated water. Later, the MLA got the earthmover shifted to his office in Penamaluru. On being informed of the incident, Sub-Collector Misha Singh raided the MLA’s office following which a heated argument ensued between the MLA and her.

After the MLA left the place in a huff, the revenue officials shifted the earthmover to the Penamaluru police station and registered a case. Accusing Sub-Collector Misha Singh of behaving in a highhanded manner with the farmers, MLA Prasad lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday against her. The MLA told the media that he explained the incident to Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Maintaining that there was no mistake on the part the farmers, the MLA said registration of a case against them under WALTA and imposition of a hefty fine on them were not proper. “As the case was registered, I paid the fine of `1 lakh on behalf of the farmers and got the seized earthmover released,” he said, adding that there was no controversy now. Efforts to contact Sub-Collector Misha Singh on phone for her version on the incident, proved futile.