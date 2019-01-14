This small village sets an example in patriotism

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: More than 250 youths from Pedda Muraharipuram, a small village 1.5 km from the Pundi railway station in Vajrapukotturu mandal, have been working in the Army. Inspired by the patriotic spirit, one from each family has been working as a soldier in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Once a year, they gather in the village to offer prayer to Subhas Chandra Bose, who started Indian National Army and also to other freedom fighters.

An association called Sainika Seva Samiti was constituted in the village by involving the present and former army personnel with a view to pass on the tradition for future generations. There were no more than five army personnel in the village in 1985 and their number has increased to 250 now. Taking inspiration from the soldiers in the village, the youths have been striving to be solders in the defence forces.

Because of parents’ support, the number of Army personnel in the village has been increasing, said Sainika Seva Samiti president G Viswanatham and former president T Murali.They also said that the retired army personnel started giving coaching to the youths of the village right from class 10.