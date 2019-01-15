APSRTC to run 3,020 special buses to clear Sankranti rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 3,020 special buses to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers after Sankranti vacation. The special buses will be operated from various major destinations in the State between January 16 to 20.

In a press release issued here on Monday, APSRTC executive director (operations) G Jaya Rao said special buses will be operated from district headquarters to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Within the State, a majority of the buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram and other places in East and West Godavari districts, he said.

Disclosing details, Rao said around 1,115 buses will be operated to Hyderabad from various district headquarters, followed by 275 buses from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, 150 buses from Guntur, Ongole (160), East Godavari (150), Kurnool (100) and West Godavari (75). Around 570 special buses will operate to Bengaluru for convenience of the passengers.

Of the total, 200 special buses will be operated from Chittoor to Bengaluru, Kadapa (110), Kurnool (90), Nellore (55), Anantapur (50), he added. Around 202 special buses will be operated on Chennai route from various parts of the State, including 35 from Vijayawada, 35 from Nellore and 35 from Kadapa. Around 219 special buses will operate to Visakhapatnam from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, Rao said.

About 175 buses will operate between Vijayawada, Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram and 123 buses will ply to Vijayawada from East Godavari region. Based on the passenger demand, additional buses will be operated.