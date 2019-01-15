Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run 3,020 special buses to clear Sankranti rush

Within the State, a majority of the buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram and other places in East and West Godavari districts.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 3,020 special buses to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers after Sankranti vacation. The special buses will be operated from various major destinations in the State between January 16 to 20.

In a press release issued here on Monday, APSRTC executive director (operations) G Jaya Rao said special buses will be operated from district headquarters to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Within the State, a majority of the buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram and other places in East and West Godavari districts, he said.

Disclosing details, Rao said around 1,115 buses will be operated to Hyderabad from various district headquarters, followed by 275 buses from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, 150 buses from Guntur, Ongole (160), East Godavari (150), Kurnool (100) and West Godavari (75). Around 570 special buses will operate to Bengaluru for convenience of the passengers. 

Of the total, 200 special buses will be operated from Chittoor to Bengaluru, Kadapa (110), Kurnool (90), Nellore (55), Anantapur (50), he added. Around 202 special buses will be operated on Chennai route from various parts of the State, including 35 from Vijayawada, 35 from Nellore and 35 from Kadapa. Around 219 special buses will operate to Visakhapatnam from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, Rao said.

About 175 buses will operate between Vijayawada, Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram and 123 buses will ply to Vijayawada from East Godavari region. Based on the passenger demand, additional buses will be operated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC buses Sankranti rush

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp