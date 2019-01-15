Jagan attack case: Accused questioned by NIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency, which is probing Jagan attack case, questioned the prime accused, J Srinivasa Rao, here on Monday. He was brought to the NIA office at Kondapur in Hyderabad, where he was interrogated in the presence of his advocate Abdul Saleem. When the NIA officials asked Srinivasa about the incidents that lead to the attack, he reportedly told them that his version would not change and that he was ready to undergo a narco analysis test to prove it.

According to sources, Srinivasa told the investigating officials that nobody instigated him to attack Jagan Mohan Reddy and that he did it of his own volition. The questioning, went on for around six hours, sources said.