Assistant executive engineers' screening test postponed by a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The screening test for assistant executive engineers’ post has been postponed by a week. According to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) officials, the screening test, which was scheduled to be conducted on February 10, will now be held on February 17. However, the main test will be held as per the dates announced earlier -- April 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the APPSC is planning to release some of the pending notifications in the coming week. The APPSC has issued 21 notifications to fill 3,255 vacancies in various government departments till date.

As many as 14 notifications for filling 1,521 vacancies are still pending. Among these 14, the APPSC is planning to release at least four notifications soon after Sankranti vacation. The pending notifications include newly-formed and carry-forward posts.

Earlier this month, APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar had stated that they were awaiting government’s approval for the syllabus for the newly-formed posts. Now, the officials have received clearance from the government and the syllabus was uploaded on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission website.

The officials clarified that they would release all the pending notifications by month-end.

Speaking to TNIE, Uday Bhasker said, “Till now, 21 notifications have been issued and the remaining 14 will also be issued soon. In the coming week, a set of notifications will be issued. Examinations for which the notifications were already issued will start from February.”